    Medical Service Officer and Physician's Assistant Pulls Double Duty at Guardian Response

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Spc. Christian Higgins 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Human Interest story about Army Reserve 1LT Amie Billstrom taking part in Exercise Guardian Response and its' connection to her civilian career.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 09:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524347
    VIRIN: 170512-A-KW677-002
    Filename: DOD_104361439
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Service Officer and Physician's Assistant Pulls Double Duty at Guardian Response, by SPC Christian Higgins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    222 BOD
    Christian Higgins
    GuardianResponse17
    409th ASMC
    Amie Billstrom
    SPC Higgins

