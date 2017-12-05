RP2 Brandon Josza, a religious program specialist with Task Force Southwest, gives a Mother’s day shout-out at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. The Marines and Sailors of Task Force Southwest are hard at work training with their Afghan counterparts, but want the most important woman in their lives to know they are loved and missed.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 09:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524337
|VIRIN:
|170512-M-TV331-513
|Filename:
|DOD_104361384
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|LASHKAR GAH, AF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RP2 Josza Mother’s Day Shout-out, by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
