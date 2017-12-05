(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Morris Mother’s Day Shout-out

    LASHKAR GAH, AFGHANISTAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Justin Updegraff 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    Sgt. Kyle Morris, a supply warehouseman with Task Force Southwest, gives a Mother’s day shout-out at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. The Marines and Sailors of Task Force Southwest are hard at work training with their Afghan counterparts, but want the most important woman in their lives to know they are loved and missed.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 05:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 524312
    VIRIN: 170512-M-TV331-826
    Filename: DOD_104361272
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: LASHKAR GAH, AF 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Morris Mother’s Day Shout-out, by Sgt Justin Updegraff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    train
    afghan
    shout-outs
    assist
    advise
    sailors
    Afghanistan
    marines
    training
    Mother's Day
    task force southwest
    tfsw

