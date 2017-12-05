CWO-3 Young Mother's Day Shout-out

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CWO-3 John E. Young, the targeting officer of Task Force Southwest, gives a Mother’s Day shout-out at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan. The Marines and Sailors of Task Force Southwest are hard at work training with their Afghan counterparts, but want the most important women in their lives to know they are loved and missed.