    Tank Challenge 2017

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.11.2017

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Team Austria competes in various events, such as precision driving, medical evacuation, and call for fire, during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 11, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017.
    The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Christoph Koppers)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524287
    VIRIN: 170511-A-XV631-021
    Filename: DOD_104361088
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tank Challenge 2017, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    United States
    France
    Poland
    Leclerc
    U.S. Army Europe
    Ukraine
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    USAREUR
    Austria
    Bundeswehr
    M1A2 SEP
    Leopard 2A6
    Leopard 2A5
    7ATC
    Strong Europe Tank Challenge
    7th Army Training Command
    Leopard 2A4
    T-64BM
    104th Panzer Bataillon
    multinational tank competition

