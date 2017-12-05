(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Lt. Hamrick Mother's Day Shout-out

    CAMP SHORABAK, AFGHANISTAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    1st Lt. Hill Hamrick, the aide-de-camp of Task Force Southwest, gives a Mother’s Day shout-out at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan. The Marines and Sailors of Task Force Southwest are hard at work training with their Afghan counterparts, but want the most important women in their lives to know they are loved and missed.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Shout-outs
    Mother’s Day
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW

