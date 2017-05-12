(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak for May 12, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Newsbreak, USS Lake Erie conducts a missile exercise, and Alaska's largest joint training exercise Northern Edge brings fighters to the sky.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 12, 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

