In this Pacific Newsbreak, USS Lake Erie conducts a missile exercise, and Alaska's largest joint training exercise Northern Edge brings fighters to the sky.
|05.12.2017
|05.12.2017 00:49
|Newscasts
|524265
|170512-F-AB123-001
|DOD_104358069
|00:02:00
|JP
This work, Pacific Newsbreak for May 12, 2017, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
