    Diamond Head Lighthouse celebrates 100 years

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A brief tour of the Diamond Head Lighthouse in Honolulu, May 5, 2017. The structure was erected at this location on west Oahu in 1917.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 23:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524258
    VIRIN: 170505-G-CA140-1001
    Filename: DOD_104358008
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Head Lighthouse celebrates 100 years, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

