Cpl. Lauren Levitt, supply specialist with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, wishes her mother, Claudia of Queens, New York, a Happy Mother’s Day from Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps Motion Imagery by Lance Cpl. Shekinah L. Peake/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2017 00:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524249
|VIRIN:
|170511-M-OA997-005
|Filename:
|DOD_104357999
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|JP
|Hometown:
|QUEENS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mother's Day shout outs, by LCpl Shekinah Peake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
