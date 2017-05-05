Giving Back

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and 1st Combat Engineers Battalion, 1st Marine Division, take part in a community service projects at Park Semper Fi and Marblehead Elementary School in San Clemente, Calif., May 8, 2017. The projects consisted of aiding in the construction of new garden boxes and cleaning up the garden areas at the park and school. Marines worked with the community in an effort to give back to the people of the San Clemente area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Justin Huffty and Lance Cpl. Austin Mealy)