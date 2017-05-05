(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Giving Back

    SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Justin Huffty 

    1st Marine Division

    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 4th marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division and 1st Combat Engineers Battalion, 1st Marine Division, take part in a community service projects at Park Semper Fi and Marblehead Elementary School in San Clemente, Calif., May 8, 2017. The projects consisted of aiding in the construction of new garden boxes and cleaning up the garden areas at the park and school. Marines worked with the community in an effort to give back to the people of the San Clemente area. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Justin Huffty and Lance Cpl. Austin Mealy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.12.2017 00:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524245
    VIRIN: 170405-M-XK350-001
    Filename: DOD_104357842
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Giving Back, by Cpl Justin Huffty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

