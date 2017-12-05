Not all who serve wear a uniform. With the weight of military life, support is invaluable to our service members and our nation's success.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 20:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|524239
|VIRIN:
|170512-F-SQ752-043
|Filename:
|DOD_104357701
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kadena Spotlight: Month of the Military Spouse (With Slate), by A1C Jerome Brackins Jr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT