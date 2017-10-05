BROLL
Interview: LTC David Noble, Commander, 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD
When Soldiers are maneuvering their tactical vehicles through the battlefield, they sometimes run across obstacles. That’s where engineers come in---during the Iron Focus fire coordination exercise May 10, Soldiers assigned to the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted a mechanized breach operation so maneuver forces could continue offensive operations.
Engineers ensure freedom of maneuver for armor and infantry forces.
|05.10.2017
|05.11.2017 19:34
|B-Roll
|524227
|170510-D-IV005-059
|DOD_104357641
|00:03:19
|EL PASO, TX, US
|TAMPA, FL, US
This work, Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Engineers, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
