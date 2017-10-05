(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Engineers

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    BROLL
    Interview: LTC David Noble, Commander, 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD

    When Soldiers are maneuvering their tactical vehicles through the battlefield, they sometimes run across obstacles. That’s where engineers come in---during the Iron Focus fire coordination exercise May 10, Soldiers assigned to the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted a mechanized breach operation so maneuver forces could continue offensive operations.

    Engineers ensure freedom of maneuver for armor and infantry forces.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 19:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Engineers, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    tank
    Fort Bliss
    engineer
    El Paso
    1st Armored Division
    training
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    M1A2 Abrams
    MCLC

