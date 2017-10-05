Iron Focus 2017 BROLL Engineers

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



BROLL

Interview: LTC David Noble, Commander, 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD



When Soldiers are maneuvering their tactical vehicles through the battlefield, they sometimes run across obstacles. That’s where engineers come in---during the Iron Focus fire coordination exercise May 10, Soldiers assigned to the 40th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conducted a mechanized breach operation so maneuver forces could continue offensive operations.



Engineers ensure freedom of maneuver for armor and infantry forces.