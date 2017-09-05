(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Lake Erie Missile Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2017

    170509-N-MZ078-002
    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2017)- An SM-2 missile is launched from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) during a missile exercise. Lake Erie is currently underway on an independent deployment to the U.S. 7th and 5th fleet areas of operation in support of maritime security operations and theater cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Lucas T. Hans/Released

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    USS Lake Erie
    CG 70
    SM-2

