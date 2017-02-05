(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PRIME CUTS: San Onofre beach on a Warning Status

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    On May 10, 2017, the San Onofre beach was put on warning status for 48 hours due to a shark sighting that took place on the beach. Life guards advise beach patrons to exercise extreme caution and ask that they enter the water with caution. (U.S Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 18:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524214
    VIRIN: 170502-M-PK127-435
    Filename: DOD_104357445
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRIME CUTS: San Onofre beach on a Warning Status, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    ocean
    Beach
    Safety
    swimming
    shark
    Safe
    caution
    dangerous
    Del Mar
    alert
    MCB Camp Pendleton
    sharks
    Beach Safety
    San Onofre
    Shark attack
    Closed Beaches
    Cam Pen
    MCB Camp Pen
    Delmar Beach
    San Onofre Beach
    Beaches Closed

