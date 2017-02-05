PRIME CUTS: San Onofre beach on a Warning Status

On May 10, 2017, the San Onofre beach was put on warning status for 48 hours due to a shark sighting that took place on the beach. Life guards advise beach patrons to exercise extreme caution and ask that they enter the water with caution. (U.S Marine Corps Video by LCpl Francisco J. Diaz Jr.)
Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 18:26
Location:
|OCEANSIDE, CA, US
