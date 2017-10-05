(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iron Focus 2017 BROLL

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Abigail Meyer 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The 1st Armored Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team kicked off the month-long Iron Focus exercise with a joint fire coordination exercise May 10. Iron focus is the battalion and brigade certification that 1st Armored Division executes with their brigades.

    Artillery, M1A2 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, engineers and more moved through the Fort Bliss training area, engaging simulated targets. This is the last major live-fire exercise for the brigade before they head to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, this August.

    Video includes: M1A2 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, AH-64 Apaches, MCLC, combat engineers, A-10s

    Interviews: COL Charles Lombardo, Commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524204
    VIRIN: 170510-D-IV005-135
    Filename: DOD_104357399
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Focus 2017 BROLL, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Bliss
    desert
    engineer
    FORSCOM
    A-10
    maneuver
    AH-64
    1st Armored Division
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    readiness
    training
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    M1A2 Abrams
    MCLC

