Iron Focus 2017 BROLL

The 1st Armored Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team kicked off the month-long Iron Focus exercise with a joint fire coordination exercise May 10. Iron focus is the battalion and brigade certification that 1st Armored Division executes with their brigades.
Artillery, M1A2 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, engineers and more moved through the Fort Bliss training area, engaging simulated targets. This is the last major live-fire exercise for the brigade before they head to the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, this August.
Video includes: M1A2 Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles, AH-64 Apaches, MCLC, combat engineers, A-10s
Interviews: COL Charles Lombardo, Commander, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division
