1st Lt. William Ryan's Funeral

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524169" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Lt. William C. Ryan was a radar intercept officer in the Marine Corps. He was on a combat mission in Savannakhet Province, Laos when his aircraft was struck. 1st Lt. Ryan and 1st Lt. Gary Lee Bain, the pilot, were flying an F-4B aircraft when they were attacked by enemy ground fire. 1st Lt. Bain felt the explosion from the attack and immediately lost control. He signaled to 1st Lt. Ryan to eject, but received no response. Seconds before the aircraft hit the ground the pilot ejected. From the ground Marines watched the aircraft land about a mile away from its target. A search team went out to recover the Marines and found only Lt. Bain. 1st Lt. Ryan was not located until February 17th, 2016.



The Marine Corps delivered 1st Lt. Ryan’s remains to his family May 9th at Baltimore Washington International Airport, Maryland.



1st Lt. Ryan was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, May 10th. His family is now able to have peace of mind that he is at last home.