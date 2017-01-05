Regional Health Report May 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524166" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this month's edition of the Regional Health Report, see our region's best non-commissioned officers and Soldiers compete in our Best Warrior competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and the story of the Meggett sisters, Marvette and and Lavern, who both work at Moncrief Army Health Clinic, Fort Jackson, South

Carolina. Both were at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C, to share a piece of their families' legacy.