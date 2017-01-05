(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Regional Health Report May 2017

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Ronald Harris 

    Regional Health Command-Atlantic

    In this month's edition of the Regional Health Report, see our region's best non-commissioned officers and Soldiers compete in our Best Warrior competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and the story of the Meggett sisters, Marvette and and Lavern, who both work at Moncrief Army Health Clinic, Fort Jackson, South
    Carolina. Both were at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C, to share a piece of their families' legacy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Health Report May 2017, by Ronald Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

