    Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command conducted their second general exercise as part of their pre-deployment training program at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 24 - May 5, 2017. The task force, comprised of approximately 300 Marines from both active and reserve components, will deploy to Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras this summer to build upon security cooperation efforts and established relationships in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524155
    VIRIN: 170511-M-EG964-004
    Filename: DOD_104356900
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group, by LCpl Serine Farahi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    GCE
    SPMAGTF-SC
    GENEX 2
    General Excercise 2
    Ground Combat Elelment

