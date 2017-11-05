Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command conducted their second general exercise as part of their pre-deployment training program at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 24 - May 5, 2017. The task force, comprised of approximately 300 Marines from both active and reserve components, will deploy to Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras this summer to build upon security cooperation efforts and established relationships in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi/Released)
This work, Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group, by LCpl Serine Farahi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
