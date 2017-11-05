Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/524155" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Southern Command conducted their second general exercise as part of their pre-deployment training program at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 24 - May 5, 2017. The task force, comprised of approximately 300 Marines from both active and reserve components, will deploy to Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras this summer to build upon security cooperation efforts and established relationships in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Lance Cpl. Serine Farahi/Released)