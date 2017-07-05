(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardian Response 17 Train Detailrment Package

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jarrad Spinner 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Danvers, Massachusetts based 468th Engineer Detachment conducted a search and rescue operation on a simulated train derailment during Guardian Response 17 at Miscatatuck Urban Training Center (MUTC) in Butlerville, Indiana.

    Nearly 4,100 Soldiers from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate U.S. Army units’ ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 15:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524143
    VIRIN: 170507-A-JO832-001
    Filename: DOD_104356819
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: DANVERS, MA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 17 Train Detailrment Package, by SGT Jarrad Spinner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Chemical
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Biological
    Radiological
    Vibrant Response
    CBRN
    Soldiers
    Army Reserve
    MUTC
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    and Nuclear
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Muscatatuk Urban Training Center
    Army Total Force
    GuardianResponse17
    America’s Army Reserve
    Guardian Response
    468th Engineer Detachment (Fire Fighter)

