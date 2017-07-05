Guardian Response 17 Train Detailrment Package

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the Danvers, Massachusetts based 468th Engineer Detachment conducted a search and rescue operation on a simulated train derailment during Guardian Response 17 at Miscatatuck Urban Training Center (MUTC) in Butlerville, Indiana.



Nearly 4,100 Soldiers from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate U.S. Army units’ ability to support the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.