    Blended Retirement System

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2017

    Video by Yvonne Carlock 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Mark Brilakis speaks on behalf of the new blended retirement system at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Va.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 524133
    VIRIN: 170428-M-DM624-001
    Filename: DOD_104356746
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blended Retirement System, by Yvonne Carlock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Va.
    USMC
    Virginia
    Marine Corps
    Combat Camera
    ComCam
    Quantico
    Marine Corps Base Quantico
    NMMC
    MCBQ
    General Brilakis
    Lt.Gen Brilakis
    USMC ComCam
    BRS
    Blended Retirement System

