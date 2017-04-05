Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group held an annual J. Wayne Day for the spouses, family members and friends aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The Marines conducted the day long event to familiarize the participants with firing Marine Corps weapons, static displays of equipment and close order drill formations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Trevino/Released)
This work, MLG J. Wayne Day, by Cpl James Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
