    MLG J. Wayne Day

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Cpl. James Trevino 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group held an annual J. Wayne Day for the spouses, family members and friends aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 4, 2017. The Marines conducted the day long event to familiarize the participants with firing Marine Corps weapons, static displays of equipment and close order drill formations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Trevino/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 14:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MLG J. Wayne Day, by Cpl James Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Jane Wayne Day
    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Headquarters Regiment
    J. Wayne Day

