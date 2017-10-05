ANG Director's Priorities

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, director, Air National Guard's priorities for the current state and future direction of the ANG. Readiness, the 21st Century Guard Airman, and Recapitalization and Modernization of resources – all designed to provide Airmen with the capability and support they need to accomplish the mission whenever and wherever the nation requires.