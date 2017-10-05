(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ANG Director's Priorities

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Hodge 

    Air National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. L. Scott Rice, director, Air National Guard's priorities for the current state and future direction of the ANG. Readiness, the 21st Century Guard Airman, and Recapitalization and Modernization of resources – all designed to provide Airmen with the capability and support they need to accomplish the mission whenever and wherever the nation requires.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG Director's Priorities, by SSgt Justin Hodge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Readiness
    Modernization
    DANG
    Priorities
    L. Scott Rice
    21st Century Guard Airmen

