Airman beats leukemia into remission

In January 2012, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Worley, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, was diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, an uncommon form of blood-cell cancer that starts in the blood-forming bone marrow cells. He’s currently in remission and goes to the cancer center every three months to ensure his treatment is still working.