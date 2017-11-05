(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman beats leukemia into remission

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Janiqua Robinson 

    Moody Air Force Base

    In January 2012, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Worley, 23d Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, was diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia, an uncommon form of blood-cell cancer that starts in the blood-forming bone marrow cells. He’s currently in remission and goes to the cancer center every three months to ensure his treatment is still working.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman beats leukemia into remission, by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

