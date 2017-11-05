(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2017

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    USS Abraham Lincoln Underway for Sea Trials, Fleet Week Returns to New York City; Ships Announced

    Date Taken: 05.11.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 12:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Thursday, May 11, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Newport News
    Virginia
    USS Kearsarge
    LHD 3
    USS Lassen
    DDG 82
    USS Abraham Lincoln
    Navy
    Sailor
    CVN 72
    USS San Jacinto
    CG 56
    All Hands Update
    RCOH
    USS Monterey
    CG 61
    Newport News Shipbuilding
    USNS Yuma
    EPF 8
    refueling and complex overhaul
    2017 Fleet Week New York

