170508-N-LD343-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a live fire exercise to test the ship’s defense capabilities against a simulated unmanned small fast-boat attack. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Demetrius Kennon/Released)
|05.08.2017
|05.11.2017 12:04
|B-Roll
|524054
|170508-N-LD343-0001
|DOD_104355749
|00:03:12
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|13
|8
|8
|0
This work, USS America Live Fire Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
