    USS America Live Fire Exercise

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.08.2017

    170508-N-LD343-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a live fire exercise to test the ship’s defense capabilities against a simulated unmanned small fast-boat attack. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Demetrius Kennon/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 524054
    VIRIN: 170508-N-LD343-0001
    Filename: DOD_104355749
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Live Fire Exercise, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

