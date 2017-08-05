USS America (LHA 6) live fire exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



170508-N-MB038-0001 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2017) Sailors and Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct a live fire exercise to test the ship’s defense capabilities against a simulated unmanned small fast-boat attack. More than 1,800 sailors and 2,600 Marines assigned to the America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently conducting a Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) off the coast of southern California in preparation for the ARG's deployment later this year. The America ARG is comprised of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Marshall/Released)