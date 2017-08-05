Team Austria competes in various events, such as precision driving, medical evacuation, and call for fire, during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 8, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a
dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathanael Mercado)
|05.08.2017
|05.11.2017 10:54
|B-Roll
|524036
|170508-A-DN311-047
|DOD_104355629
|00:02:44
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|19
|6
|6
|0
This work, Tank Challenge 2017, by SPC Nathanael Mercado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
