U.S. Army Pfc. Jonathan Mutch, assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., sends a Mother's Day greeting from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 08:18
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|524005
|VIRIN:
|170511-A-PG801-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104355208
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LEWIS, WA, US
|Hometown:
|GREENWOOD, SC, US
|Hometown:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
This work, Pfc. Jonathan Mutch Mother's Day Greeting from Afghanistan, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
