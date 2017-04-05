(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Defense Prisoner of War Missing in Action Accounting Agency, is on a mission near Calais France.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    05.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. victor calhoun 

    U.S. European Command

    A team from the Defense Prisoner of War Missing in action accounting agency, is currently on a mission in the Northwest region of France.
    Capt Gene Harb, Worldwide recovery team leader tells us more about their mission to find a World War II Pilot and his Aircraft that went down in the Region in October 0f 1943

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.11.2017 06:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 523997
    VIRIN: 170504-A-VR743-001
    Filename: DOD_104355122
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Defense Prisoner of War Missing in Action Accounting Agency, is on a mission near Calais France., by SGT victor calhoun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DPAA #France #EUCOM #USAEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT