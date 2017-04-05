A team from the Defense Prisoner of War Missing in action accounting agency, is currently on a mission in the Northwest region of France.
Capt Gene Harb, Worldwide recovery team leader tells us more about their mission to find a World War II Pilot and his Aircraft that went down in the Region in October 0f 1943
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 06:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|523997
|VIRIN:
|170504-A-VR743-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104355122
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Defense Prisoner of War Missing in Action Accounting Agency, is on a mission near Calais France., by SGT victor calhoun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
