The Defense Prisoner of War Missing in Action Accounting Agency, is on a mission near Calais France.

A team from the Defense Prisoner of War Missing in action accounting agency, is currently on a mission in the Northwest region of France.

Capt Gene Harb, Worldwide recovery team leader tells us more about their mission to find a World War II Pilot and his Aircraft that went down in the Region in October 0f 1943