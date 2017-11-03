A commercial created to demonstrate proper uniform disposal procedures for AFN Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2017 05:29
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|523961
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-RR403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104354753
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
This work, Uniform Disposal 101, by A1C Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
