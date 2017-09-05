(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    69th ADA Soldiers give Mother's Day Shoutouts

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Banzhaf 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade give shout outs to their mother's for Mother's Day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 17:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 523891
    VIRIN: 051017-A-FJ427-002
    Filename: DOD_104353417
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 69th ADA Soldiers give Mother's Day Shoutouts, by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Mother's Day Shout outs

