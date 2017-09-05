Soldiers with the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade give shout outs to their mother's for Mother's Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 17:37
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|523891
|VIRIN:
|051017-A-FJ427-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104353417
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 69th ADA Soldiers give Mother's Day Shoutouts, by SGT Brandon Banzhaf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
