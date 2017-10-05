The Air Force Special Operations Air Warfare Center was redesignated as the 492nd Special Operations Wing during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 10, 2017. Immediately following this, the 492nd Special Operations Group and the 492nd Special Operations Training Group were activated along with the 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron and the 492nd Special Operations Advanced Capabilities Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523888
|VIRIN:
|170510-F-IU467-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104353267
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Activation of the 492nd Special Operations Wing, by TSgt Eric Craft, A1C Abigail Gregg and A1C Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT