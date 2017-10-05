The Activation of the 492nd Special Operations Wing

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Special Operations Air Warfare Center was redesignated as the 492nd Special Operations Wing during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 10, 2017. Immediately following this, the 492nd Special Operations Group and the 492nd Special Operations Training Group were activated along with the 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron and the 492nd Special Operations Advanced Capabilities Squadron.