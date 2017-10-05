(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Activation of the 492nd Special Operations Wing

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Craft, Airman 1st Class Abigail Gregg and Airman 1st Class Caleb Pavao

    Hurlburt Field

    The Air Force Special Operations Air Warfare Center was redesignated as the 492nd Special Operations Wing during a ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 10, 2017. Immediately following this, the 492nd Special Operations Group and the 492nd Special Operations Training Group were activated along with the 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron and the 492nd Special Operations Advanced Capabilities Squadron.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Activation of the 492nd Special Operations Wing, by TSgt Eric Craft, A1C Abigail Gregg and A1C Caleb Pavao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt Field
    492nd Special Operations Wing
    Air Force Special Operations Air Warfare Center

