    MS-13 Gang Member with assault convictions removed to El Salvador

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Charles Reed 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement     

    Ingmar Guandique-Blanco, a documented MS-13 gang member, was transferred to the proper law enforcement authorities upon his arrival in El Salvador. Guandique traveled via ground transportation from Virginia to Pennsylvania where he boarded a flight to Alexandria, Louisiana. From there, ICE officers removed him from the United States onboard an ICE Air Operations flight, which departed Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana, and made its way to San Salvador International Airport in El Salvador.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523848
    VIRIN: 170505-O-CR964-073
    Filename: DOD_104352951
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

