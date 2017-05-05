MS-13 Gang Member with assault convictions removed to El Salvador

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/523848" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ingmar Guandique-Blanco, a documented MS-13 gang member, was transferred to the proper law enforcement authorities upon his arrival in El Salvador. Guandique traveled via ground transportation from Virginia to Pennsylvania where he boarded a flight to Alexandria, Louisiana. From there, ICE officers removed him from the United States onboard an ICE Air Operations flight, which departed Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana, and made its way to San Salvador International Airport in El Salvador.