    Guardian Response 17 Mass Casualty Decontamination

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ito 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Madison, Wisconsin-based 409th Area Support Medical Company (ASMC) and the Orangeburg, South Carolina-based 414th Chemical Company, worked together during a Mass Casualty Decontamination event during Guardian Response 17 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center (MUTC), Indiana, May 9, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523832
    VIRIN: 170509-A-VP019-001
    Filename: DOD_104352359
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US
    Hometown: ORANGEBURG, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 17 Mass Casualty Decontamination, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

