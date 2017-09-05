Soldiers from the Madison, Wisconsin-based 409th Area Support Medical Company (ASMC) and the Orangeburg, South Carolina-based 414th Chemical Company, worked together during a Mass Casualty Decontamination event during Guardian Response 17 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center (MUTC), Indiana, May 9, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523832
|VIRIN:
|170509-A-VP019-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104352359
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|MADISON, WI, US
|Hometown:
|ORANGEBURG, SC, US
This work, Guardian Response 17 Mass Casualty Decontamination, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
