Air Force Col. John L. Dorrian, spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, updates Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad on progress in the effort to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, May 10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 13:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|523824
|Filename:
|DOD_104352159
|Length:
|00:42:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inherent Resolve Spokesman Briefs Reporters, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT