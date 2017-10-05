(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Schumacher 

    All Hands Update

    Memorial Ceremony Honors Fallen EOD Technicians, Pacific Partnership 2017 Arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam,

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 12:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 523819
    VIRIN: 170510-N-QI228-001
    Filename: DOD_104352076
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for Wednesday, May 10, 2017, by PO3 Ethan Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Japan
    United States
    Australia
    Da Nang
    Florida
    Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    Sailor
    Vietnam
    EOD
    Eglin Air Force Base
    All Hands Update
    EOD Memorial
    Kauffman EOD Training Complex
    Admiral John Richardson
    Pacific Partnership 2017
    expeditionary fast transport ship
    USNS Fall Rive
    NAVSCOLEOD
    Naval School Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    48th Annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal Memorial Ceremony
    r T-EPF-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT