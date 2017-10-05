Dülmen, Germany -- U.S. Army Europe opened its newest Army Pre-Positioned Stocks site at Dülmen, Germany Wednesday, May 10. The new site enhances the U.S. Army's ability to exercise speed of assembly here in Europe.
This is a BROLL Package of the ribbon cutting ceremony that took place, with interviews from Major General Duane Gamble and Colonel Rod Honeycutt at the end.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 12:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523810
|VIRIN:
|170510-A-VH689-165
|Filename:
|DOD_104351860
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|DULMEN, NW, DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Europe Opens APS-2 at Dülmen, Germany, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
