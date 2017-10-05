U.S. Army Europe Opens APS-2 at Dülmen, Germany

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dülmen, Germany -- U.S. Army Europe opened its newest Army Pre-Positioned Stocks site at Dülmen, Germany Wednesday, May 10. The new site enhances the U.S. Army's ability to exercise speed of assembly here in Europe.



This is a BROLL Package of the ribbon cutting ceremony that took place, with interviews from Major General Duane Gamble and Colonel Rod Honeycutt at the end.