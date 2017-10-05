(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Europe Opens APS-2 at Dülmen, Germany

    DULMEN, NW, GERMANY

    05.10.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Dülmen, Germany -- U.S. Army Europe opened its newest Army Pre-Positioned Stocks site at Dülmen, Germany Wednesday, May 10. The new site enhances the U.S. Army's ability to exercise speed of assembly here in Europe.

    This is a BROLL Package of the ribbon cutting ceremony that took place, with interviews from Major General Duane Gamble and Colonel Rod Honeycutt at the end.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 12:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523810
    VIRIN: 170510-A-VH689-165
    Filename: DOD_104351860
    Length: 00:09:30
    Location: DULMEN, NW, DE 
    Germany
    Sustainment
    U.S. Army Europe
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    APS
    Army Material Command
    21stTSC
    Speed of Assembly
    405thAFSB
    Dülmen

