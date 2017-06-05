(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Guardian Response 17 Search and Rescue Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ito 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from Danvers, Massachusetts-based 356th Engineer Detachment conducted an urban search and rescue mission during Guardian Response 17 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 12:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523797
    VIRIN: 170506-A-VP019-002
    Filename: DOD_104351751
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: DANVERS, MA, US
    Hometown: PALM BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 17 Search and Rescue Package, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Massachusetts
    U.S. Army Reserve
    DSCA
    Army Reserve
    Indiana
    MUTC
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    Firefighters
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    Danvers
    GuardianResponse17
    GR17
    356th Engineer Detachment
    Defense Support of Civil Authoritites
    Homeland support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT