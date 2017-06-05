Soldiers from Danvers, Massachusetts-based 356th Engineer Detachment conducted an urban search and rescue mission during Guardian Response 17 at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Indiana, May 6, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 12:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523797
|VIRIN:
|170506-A-VP019-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104351751
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|DANVERS, MA, US
|Hometown:
|PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guardian Response 17 Search and Rescue Package, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
