    Around the Air Force: X-37B Returns/SAPR Testimony

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this look around the Air Force, the X-37B returns from its 718 day mission and the USAFA Superintendent testifies before Congress on SAPR. Hosted by SSgt Traci Keller.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 10:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 523790
    Filename: DOD_104351654
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: X-37B Returns/SAPR Testimony, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SAPR
    Testimony
    Around the Air Force
    X
    Sexual Assault Prevention & Response
    ATAF
    Featured Videos
    Lt Gen Michelle Johnson
    SSgt Traci Keller

