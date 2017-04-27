The Community College of the Air Force reached a milestone in April 2017 when they graduated the 500,000 student from the school. Air Force Reserve Senior Master Sgt. Duane Caudill from the 302nd Maintenance Group, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, was recognized as the milestone graduate.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 11:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|523764
|VIRIN:
|170427-F-PW195-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104351556
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 500,000 CCAF Graduate, by Winfred Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT