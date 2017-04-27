(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    500,000 CCAF Graduate

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Winfred Johnson 

    Air Force Reserve Command

    The Community College of the Air Force reached a milestone in April 2017 when they graduated the 500,000 student from the school. Air Force Reserve Senior Master Sgt. Duane Caudill from the 302nd Maintenance Group, Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, was recognized as the milestone graduate.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 523764
    VIRIN: 170427-F-PW195-001
    Filename: DOD_104351556
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 500,000 CCAF Graduate, by Winfred Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CCAF
    CCAF Graduation
    302 AW

