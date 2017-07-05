Check out this week's episode of Real Quick. Are you the ultimate tactical athlete? Prove it. Watch the video for more information on this competition and more. Go to www.mccslejeune-newriver.com for more details.
Date Taken:
05.07.2017
Date Posted:
05.10.2017
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523758
|VIRIN:
170507-M-PK622-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104351544
|Length:
00:01:55
|Location:
NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Real Quick Ep. 15, by Sgt Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
