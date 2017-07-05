(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Real Quick Ep. 15

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Melodie Snarr 

    Marine Corps Air Station New River

    Check out this week's episode of Real Quick. Are you the ultimate tactical athlete? Prove it. Watch the video for more information on this competition and more. Go to www.mccslejeune-newriver.com for more details.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 10:17
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Quick Ep. 15, by Sgt Melodie Snarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MCCS
    New River
    Marines

