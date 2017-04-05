Rigger, the Red Hat

Private Tyrone Miller is a Parachute Rigger from 11th Quartermaster, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade and is preparing for the upcoming Centennial All American Week. There is an estimate of over 2,000 Paratroopers falling from the sky during the Airborne Review. Parachute Riggers are the backbone of Paratroopers. Without the skill and knowledge to be a successful Parachute Rigger, there would not be any Airborne Operation.
|05.04.2017
|05.10.2017 11:11
|Package
|523754
|170509-A-DL887-002
|DOD_104351513
|00:02:14
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
