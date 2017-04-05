(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rigger, the Red Hat

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Ragucci 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Private Tyrone Miller is a Parachute Rigger from 11th Quartermaster, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade and is preparing for the upcoming Centennial All American Week. There is an estimate of over 2,000 Paratroopers falling from the sky during the Airborne Review. Parachute Riggers are the backbone of Paratroopers. Without the skill and knowledge to be a successful Parachute Rigger, there would not be any Airborne Operation.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rigger, the Red Hat, by SSG Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Parachute
    Rigger
    Airborne
    11th Quartermaster
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

