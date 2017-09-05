(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Med Tech Week

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Chip Denton 

    82nd Training Wing /PA

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt James Smith, Medical Services Technician, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Fileas and Airman 1st Class Rebekah Coutts, assigned to the 82nd Medical Group at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas discuss briefly about their responsibilities while serving as U.S. Air Force Medical Technicians.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 10:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med Tech Week, by Chip Denton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Medical Technician
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Texas
    U.S. Air Force
    82nd Training Wing
    82nd Medical Group

