Reservists from the 39th Flying Training Squadron executed a training and readiness exercise called Cobras in the Clouds May 4 at JBSA-Randolph, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523743
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-QH368-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104351424
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 39th FTS Cobras Fill the Sky at JBSA-Randolph, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
