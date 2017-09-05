video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratrooper 1st Lt. Alexander Berlin, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade explains the "wet silk" training on May 9th, 2017, in preparation for a deliberate water airborne operation in Lago di Garda later this month. The training was held at Lustrissimi Training Area in coordination with the Italian Army Folgore Brigade in Livorno, Italy.

(video by Vincenzo Vitiello/released)