    Wet Silk Training

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.09.2017

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratrooper 1st Lt. Alexander Berlin, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade explains the "wet silk" training on May 9th, 2017, in preparation for a deliberate water airborne operation in Lago di Garda later this month. The training was held at Lustrissimi Training Area in coordination with the Italian Army Folgore Brigade in Livorno, Italy.
    (video by Vincenzo Vitiello/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 07:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523719
    VIRIN: 170509-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_104351142
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Silk Training, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Italy
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    Italian Army
    exercise
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    paratrooper
    1-503rd Infantry
    Livorno
    Elena Baladelli
    Vincenzo Vitiello
    TSC Livorno
    RTSD South
    Folgore Brigade
    7ATC
    Change of Wings
    1Lt Alexander Berlin
    wet silk training
    Lago di Garda
    Lustrissimi Training Area

