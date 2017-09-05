U.S. Army paratrooper 1st Lt. Alexander Berlin, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade explains the "wet silk" training on May 9th, 2017, in preparation for a deliberate water airborne operation in Lago di Garda later this month. The training was held at Lustrissimi Training Area in coordination with the Italian Army Folgore Brigade in Livorno, Italy.
This work, Wet Silk Training, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
