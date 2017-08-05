Strong Europe Tank Challenge 17

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



German soldiers maneuver their Leopard 2A6 tank through the Precision Driving lane during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 08, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)