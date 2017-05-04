(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Newsbreak For May 4, 2017

    JAPAN

    05.04.2017

    Video by Cpl. Paul Williams III 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Exercise Northern Edge takes to the Alaskan skies, and Max Thunder comes to an end at Kunsan.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 00:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523677
    VIRIN: 170504-M-KZ423-001
    Filename: DOD_104349930
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak For May 4, 2017, by Cpl Paul Williams III, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kunsan Air Base
    Alaska
    USMC
    Max Thunder
    Navy
    ROK
    Air Force
    Army
    Northern Edge

