Eager Lion MEDEVAC drill

US Navy and Jordanian Armed Forces service members join forces during a medical evacuation drill during Eager Lion 2017 at King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center Amman, Jordan on May 6, 2017. Eager Lion provides bilateral forces with an opportunity to promote cooperation and interoperability among participating units, build functional capacity, practice crisis management and strengthen our relationship with potential regional threats. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jessica Y. Lucio)