    Naco, AZ Border Fence Replacement Complete

    NACO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Lu Maheda 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    TUCSON, Ariz. – Construction crews installed the final border fence panel earlier today, completing the replacement of an estimated 7.5 miles of outdated primary pedestrian fencing along the U.S-Mexico border near Arizona’s Naco Port of Entry.

    Plans for the replacement fencing began four years ago, and funding was approved last year as part of the 2016 fiscal budget. The overall project, which includes replacement fencing, road improvements, and improvements to low water crossings, is expected to be completed next month.

    The replacement fence creates greater impedance to illegal crossings, and improves situational awareness of illicit activities along the immediate border.

    Of the 262 linear miles of border patrolled by Tucson Sector agents, approximately 210 miles have some type of pedestrian or vehicle barrier.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 19:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523650
    VIRIN: 170509-D-AB509-001
    Filename: DOD_104348844
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NACO, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Naco, AZ Border Fence Replacement Complete, by Lu Maheda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

