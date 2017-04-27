CJLOTS 2017 Overview

POHANG, Republic of Korea (April 28, 2017) – Overview multimedia piece of Operation Pacific Reach Exercise 2017 (OPRex17). OPRex17 is a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the ROK-U.S. Alliance by exercising Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) to validate the operational reach concept. (Interview with Cmdr. Daniel J. Muller) (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan /Released)
