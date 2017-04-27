(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJLOTS 2017 Overview

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    04.27.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Chan 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    POHANG, Republic of Korea (April 28, 2017) – Overview multimedia piece of Operation Pacific Reach Exercise 2017 (OPRex17). OPRex17 is a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the ROK-U.S. Alliance by exercising Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (CJLOTS) to validate the operational reach concept. (Interview with Cmdr. Daniel J. Muller) (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan /Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 21:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523645
    VIRIN: 170428-N-KK081-212
    Filename: DOD_104348839
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: POHANG, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJLOTS 2017 Overview, by PO2 Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT